Short Interest in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Decreases By 60.0%

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE TWN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.36. 8,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,799. The Taiwan Fund has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 5,902.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 114.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 2,374.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

