SHPING Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.73 Million (SHPING)

SHPING (SHPING) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last week, SHPING has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $17.24 million and $1.73 million worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,133.84 or 0.99993555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002031 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001717 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,741,207,032 coins. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

