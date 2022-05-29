Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SIMO. Roth Capital lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.13.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $58.86 and a 52 week high of $98.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.46 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. State Street Corp increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 570.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $59,369,000 after purchasing an additional 537,188 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,851.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 421,825 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,828,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,616,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,831 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,130,000 after acquiring an additional 241,093 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

