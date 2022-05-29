Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SKY. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.60.

SKY stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.24.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $638.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyline Champion (SKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.