Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,368.50.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($15.10) to GBX 1,295 ($16.30) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($17.31) to GBX 1,442 ($18.15) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,434.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 100.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile (Get Rating)
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smith & Nephew (SNN)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.