Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Citigroup

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $232.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Snowflake from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.86.

Get Snowflake alerts:

NYSE SNOW opened at $129.91 on Thursday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.70.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.