Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $180.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $385.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.86.

NYSE SNOW opened at $129.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.70. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titus Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Snowflake by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

