Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sohu.com by 6.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sohu.com by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Sohu.com by 69.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOHU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sohu.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU opened at $14.18 on Friday. Sohu.com Limited has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $541.96 million, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.38. Sohu.com had a net margin of 109.21% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $193.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.91 million. Analysts anticipate that Sohu.com Limited will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

