Solanium (SLIM) Hits One Day Volume of $2.98 Million

Solanium (SLIM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Solanium has a market cap of $12.10 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solanium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000446 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Solanium has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 625.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,126.19 or 0.17496515 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.69 or 0.00500679 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033812 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008693 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

