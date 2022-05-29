Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,900 shares, an increase of 79.6% from the April 30th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,699.0 days.

SEYMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €21.00 ($22.34) to €25.50 ($27.13) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €14.80 ($15.74) to €16.80 ($17.87) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale lowered Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock remained flat at $$22.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

