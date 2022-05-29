Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Up 83.4% in May

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,200 shares, a growth of 83.4% from the April 30th total of 517,600 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SONM opened at $0.56 on Friday. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 65.77% and a negative return on equity of 264.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 200.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 41,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 61.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 18,072 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

