Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,451 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock worth $456,702,000 after buying an additional 78,886 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock worth $213,195,000 after buying an additional 665,419 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $120,637,000 after buying an additional 795,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,077 shares of the airline’s stock worth $118,970,000 after buying an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,005,519 shares of the airline’s stock worth $85,916,000 after buying an additional 371,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

Shares of LUV traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,278,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,007,576. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

