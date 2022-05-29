Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) Price Hits $0.0308 on Top Exchanges

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last week, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0308 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spaceswap MILK2 has a total market cap of $227,033.92 and approximately $6,830.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spaceswap MILK2 alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 581.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,918.93 or 0.33761786 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.00500905 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00033529 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008849 BTC.

Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Profile

Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Buying and Selling Spaceswap MILK2

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap MILK2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap MILK2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spaceswap MILK2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spaceswap MILK2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spaceswap MILK2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.