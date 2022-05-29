SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 32,546 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $172.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

