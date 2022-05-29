Splinterlands Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.18 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Splinterlands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 430% against the dollar and now trades at $10,458.93 or 0.35541314 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.56 or 0.00501431 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00033921 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008905 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

