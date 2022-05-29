Stacks Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. In the last week, Stacks has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $683.85 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 334.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,478.76 or 0.35737352 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.39 or 0.00502680 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033915 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008914 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,315,565,202 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

