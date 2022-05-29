StaFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.98 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last week, StaFi has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. StaFi has a market capitalization of $18.98 million and $3.35 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001077 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StaFi Profile

StaFi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

