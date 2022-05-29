Standard Protocol Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $669,115.87 and approximately $146,103.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0498 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,797.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,903.38 or 0.23584108 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.60 or 0.00500846 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00033626 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

