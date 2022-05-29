Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Hits Market Capitalization of $71.93 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $71.93 million and $32.57 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,226.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002062 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,550,753,612 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars.

