Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Billion

Equities analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) to report $4.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.67 billion and the highest is $4.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $4.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year sales of $19.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 billion to $19.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.02 billion to $20.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.69.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SWK opened at $119.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $112.38 and a one year high of $219.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.