State Street Corp Sells 151,270 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,217,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,752,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

LHX opened at $240.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

