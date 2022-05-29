Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKW. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 847,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,632,000 after acquiring an additional 67,044 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 819,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 118,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.16. 1,034,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,726. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $162.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average of $94.82.

