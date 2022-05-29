Stephens Inc. AR Has $863,000 Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,186 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Capital World Investors grew its stake in TC Energy by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,967,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,579,861,000 after buying an additional 11,784,737 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $293,331,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in TC Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,572,565,000 after buying an additional 4,155,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in TC Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,679,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,845,421,000 after buying an additional 2,435,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in TC Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,097,267,000 after buying an additional 1,747,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

TC Energy stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.50. 1,149,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $59.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.51%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

