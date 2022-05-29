Stephens Inc. AR Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,302 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 6,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Ingredion stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,500. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

