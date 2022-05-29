Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 34,313 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 275.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,313 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Open Lending by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,677,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,106,000 after purchasing an additional 127,856 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Open Lending by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 594,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Open Lending by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Open Lending by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,894,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPRO stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,850. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 17.78, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Open Lending had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

