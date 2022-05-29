Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $2,362,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $3,321,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,391,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.29.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.86. 1,650,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,581. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

