Stephens Inc. AR Sells 107 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.14.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,750 shares of company stock worth $2,269,925 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.93. 1,123,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,674. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.74. The firm has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

