Stephens Inc. AR Sells 11,637 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,637 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,535 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 304,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 61,680 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 491,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 28,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 730,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the period.

GOVT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.22. 3,805,130 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44.

