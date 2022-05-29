Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,925 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,713,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of XBI stock traded up $2.62 on Friday, hitting $71.09. 15,006,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,657,055. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.45. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

