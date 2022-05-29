Stephens Inc. AR Sells 401 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 27.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 87.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

OTIS traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.30. 2,837,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.16 and its 200 day moving average is $79.64. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $71.07 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

