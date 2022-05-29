Stephens Inc. AR Sells 401 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,081,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,667,000 after buying an additional 372,147 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,837,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,489. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $71.07 and a one year high of $92.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.56.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.