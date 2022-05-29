Stephens Inc. AR Sells 4,638 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000.

NYSEARCA PCEF traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 103,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,306. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

