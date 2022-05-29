Stephens Inc. AR Sells 79 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,461,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,567,000 after acquiring an additional 209,554 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $77,731,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in ANSYS by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,031,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,559,000 after acquiring an additional 135,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in ANSYS by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,072,000 after acquiring an additional 133,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $11.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.62. The stock had a trading volume of 579,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,122. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $230.72 and a one year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Barclays reduced their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.91.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

