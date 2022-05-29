Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE:STC opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.17. Stewart Information Services has a 52 week low of $49.18 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $852.92 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 12.51%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, insider Steven Mark Lessack purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.20 per share, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,863.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.54 per share, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $388,140 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services (Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stewart Information Services (STC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.