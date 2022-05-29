StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

GLYC opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.96.

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 52.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

