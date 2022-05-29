StockNews.com Lowers Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.60.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.70. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $612,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,156,000 after buying an additional 48,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,742,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,111,000 after purchasing an additional 69,185 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 143,034 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,926,000 after purchasing an additional 36,245 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.