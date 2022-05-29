Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 242 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 149.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $309.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.72. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $280.21 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

