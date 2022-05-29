Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after buying an additional 11,324,742 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,056,000 after buying an additional 6,008,037 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,888,000 after buying an additional 5,139,675 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after buying an additional 3,152,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,801,000 after buying an additional 3,039,418 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.37.

