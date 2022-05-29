Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBMM. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter.

IBMM stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32.

