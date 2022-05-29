Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.76% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 145,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 151,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,496,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMN opened at $26.63 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14.

