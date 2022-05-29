Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,948,000 after buying an additional 3,262,100 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 18,421 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $44.06 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.67.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. StockNews.com upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.90) to GBX 1,900 ($23.91) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($22.34) to GBX 1,800 ($22.65) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,248.67.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

