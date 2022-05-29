Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $200,000 Stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in National HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 428.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 66.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 555.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National HealthCare stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.27. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $61.98 and a 52 week high of $78.42.

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $278.98 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

Separately, TheStreet raised National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

