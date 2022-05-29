Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $888,000 Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.67. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNT. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

