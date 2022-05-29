Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 73 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $759.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $911.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $949.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $571.22 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $786.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $912.68.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $867.80, for a total value of $21,695,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 417,001 shares of company stock worth $373,252,861. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

