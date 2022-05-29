Strong Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.06 or 0.00034556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $313,633.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Strong has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,221.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,576.83 or 0.26025793 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.71 or 0.00503934 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00033819 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008851 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

