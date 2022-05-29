Summit Rock Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Dyne Therapeutics accounts for 0.2% of Summit Rock Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 101.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 140.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 818.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of DYN stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,824. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $22.92.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.19. On average, equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $48,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,690 shares of company stock worth $57,449. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th.

About Dyne Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.