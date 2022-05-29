Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$43.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.36.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
Shares of TSE SU traded up C$1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$51.66. 20,399,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,108,839. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$21.90 and a 1 year high of C$51.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
