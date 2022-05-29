SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Update

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other SunLink Health Systems news, CEO Robert M. Thornton, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of SunLink Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,643.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.76% of SunLink Health Systems worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SSY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,423. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

