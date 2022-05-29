SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the April 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 852,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 22,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Largey sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $48,466.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,474.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.41 million, a PE ratio of -164.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $13.72.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $240.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.58 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, research analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
