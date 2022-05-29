SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the April 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 852,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 22,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Largey sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $48,466.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,474.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

STKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.41 million, a PE ratio of -164.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $13.72.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $240.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.58 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, research analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.