Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of SDPI stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 million, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.05.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

